02/17/1935 – 08/30/2019

Barbara Williams passed away on Friday August 30, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 17th, 1935 in Mountain View, Missouri and was raised on a farm with 7 brothers and sisters.

Barbara married in 1954 and moved with her family to Santa Barbara in 1966 where she raised her four children.

Barbara loved God, her country and most of all her family. She was a graceful, gentle soul.

She is survived by her children Dawn, Libby, Sara and Doug. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.