Bayard Cutting Auchincloss Jr. passed away on August 8th, 2019 surrounded by family at Banner Hospital in Tucson, Arizona after a fall that caused a stroke. He was 67 years old. Bayard was a man of incredible passions and enthusiasms. He was loving, intelligent, erudite, witty, charming, funny, generous and complex. He had the soul of an artist and his canvas was his life, family and friends. It began in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1952.

Bayard was raised in the mountains of Colorado and the California Coast. As a youth he embraced everything eccentric including the culture of the 60s which was the beginning of his lifelong love affair with art, movies and music. He was a beautiful skier. In his early 20s, Bayard became the proprietor of the Woodrose Market and Deli in Winter Park, Colorado. In his mid-20s, he decided he wanted to sail around the world. Unfortunately, he had never sailed a boat.

Bayard sold the market, attended the Offshore Sailing School in Maine, learned celestial navigation and bought a 42-foot sailboat. He then spent 4 years sailing the exquisite islands of the South Pacific with his wife Julia and their two cats.

Bayard sold the boat in Australia and purchased a home on Lucinda Lane in Santa Barbara, California. He then attacked the golf course, the weight room and the stock market. In the crash of 1987, the stock market attacked him back. He moved to Tucson, Arizona where he became a very successful realtor. He owned several lovely homes and for many years, lived the life of his dreams. He hiked in the mountains, watched birds, whittled his golf handicap down to a two and met many new friends who will never forget him. He then met his second wife Rose along with his two stepsons Ron and Clay and retired in the beautiful high desert.

Bayard was a person who dearly loved to love dearly.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the charitable organizations Bayard personally worked with and supported: Casa de La Luz Hospice; The Loft Nonprofit Cinema; Long Realty Cares Foundation; The Rillito Park Foundation and The Nature Conservancy.