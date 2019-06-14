03/12/1929-05/20/2019

Our beloved mother Benita left her home surrounded by her family and the family in Christ, to meet with the Lord.

"Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies." -Proverbs 31:10

Benita was a very dedicated woman in doing the Lord?s work, to her family as well as the community; she enjoyed participating in the activities of the Vineyard of the Lord.

While she was in Mexico she enjoyed going to visit small communities, no matter how far. She had to walk to preach the gospel.

Every morning at sunrise she would kneel to ask God for grace and blessing for her family, church and community, and for the presidents that governed her countries-USA and Mexico.

She touched the lives of all those that got to know her.

She is going to be missed by her son and his wife Guillermo and Lucia Orduna. She will also be missed by her grandchildren and their partners Hai Vuong, Elizabeth Vuong, Prakash Krishan, Yadira Orduna, Santos Ramirez, Guillermo Orduna Jr. and Norma Orduna.

Her great-grandchildren Stephanie Vuong, Vitor Trujillo, Jonathan Orduna, Anthony Orduna, Kaiser Orduna, Cristian Orduna.

Her great-great-grandchildren Gianni Vuong, Khora Vuong, Khalaya Vuong, Khaylene Vuong and Khiara Vuong.

Benita was a blessed woman and she was proud to know her last generation.

The Orduna family wishes to express their gratitude to Laura Guerrero, RN, CHPN, and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care; the caring and professional manner, in which you ministered to our beloved Benita in her final days, was both a blessing and comfort.

Special thanks to Shoreline Community Church, El Amor De Dios, Iglesia de Dios De La Profecia from Goleta and Lompoc for their prayers and support during this grieving time.

Arrangements made by McDermott Crockett Mortuary.