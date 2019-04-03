Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Robert Robles.

On Friday, March 22, 2019, Benjamin (Benny) Robles, a loving Patriarch, passed away at the age of 87 surrounded by his devoted family and friends. Benny was a native of Santa Barbara. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School where he played intramural baseball, excelled as a varsity track team member and played 6-Man Football -- "Once a Don Always a Don."After he returned from his military duty as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, he met Carmen Ramirez, the love of his life and they were married in 1956. He and Carmen established B and R Carpet Cleaning in the late 1950s, a family business that continues to thrive today.

Benny was a humble man of great faith, with a gently spirit. He provided for his family in countless ways, encouraging, assisting, and taking great joy in each one. His family and friends will always remember Benny's smile, his kindly disposition, his wise parental leadership, his giving nature, and enjoyment of gathering and celebrations. He loved being with his family and friends, young ones and adults. He was well respected as a self-made business man, and applied the same high standards of honesty and loyalty in his work as he did in every aspect of his life. Anyone who knew Benny felt touched by his query, "When am I gonna see you again?"

Benny was preceded in death by his precious granddaughter, Salena (Doll) Pereyra. He is survived by his wife, Carmen, his two children, Sylvia (Sal) Pereyra and Benjamin Jr. (Barbara) Robles, his grandchildren Issac Pereyra and Siondra Pereyra, Benjamin III and Lauran Robles, and his great-grandaughter, Salena Pereyra and her mother Jessica. An ancient provert states, "A man is not truly dead until he is forgotten." "Tata, we will never forget you, you live in all our hearts forever."

The family wishes to thank Dr. Elder and his dedicated staff at Fresenius Clinic for their good and professional assistance.

Services will be held at our Lady of Sorrows Church on April 5, 2019 - Mass at 10:00 am.