7/15/1946 - 6/19/2019

Bernard "Bernie" Lino Martinez, age 72 was born and raised in Santa Barbara on July 15 1946 to Lino and Katie Rivera. Passed away peacefully on the morning of June 19, 2019 with his family by his side.

He leaves behind his lovely wife of 44 years Patricia Martinez. His two sons Nicholas (Chrystal), William (Ericka). Grandchildren Julyan, Jaicee, Jesse, Christina, Ashley, Tiffany, Astrid, Ivericka, Kristabelle, Arlethzie, Mercedes, Amanda and 6 great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews.

Bernard attended Harding elementary, La Cumbre Jr. High and Santa Barbara High school Class of 66' "Once a Don Always a Don".

After high school he was drafted into the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam, in the 1st Calvary Division. He was awarded a Purple Heart on June 20th 1969.

Returning from Vietnam he held various jobs before starting work at SB MTD as a bus driver for 20 years. Where he retired in 2001.

He enjoyed spending time with his family at BBQs with a cold Bud Light in hand, rooting on his Green Bay Packers. He loved watching his son play football at SBHS.

Bernie also enjoyed Volunteering his time at SBHS during football season (where you could be sure to see him at every home game), served as Eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Sorrows and SB Cottage Hospital. In his down time he also enjoyed watching over his grandchildren.

Service to be held:

Viewing(5-7pm) and Rosary on Tuesday June 25th at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel 15 E. Sola St. at 7:00pm.

Mass will be held on Wednesday June 26th at Our Lady of Sorrows 21 E. Sola st. at 10:00am, Cemetery service immediately following at Calvary cemetery 199 N. Hope Ave.

He will truly be missed by his family and friends.

Bernie "It's not good bye, for you will always be with us."

The Family would like to send a special thank you to Assisted Living and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.