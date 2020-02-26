Born February 22, 1920 - Died January 31, 2020

She lived her life determined and authentic. Recently, she was asked how she had lived so long. "Cussing!" she replied.

A practicing beautician for more than 40 years, she had an in-home one-chair beauty shop. Her clientele consisted of neighborhood women.

She was a seamstress, a gardener and a baker. She loved to bake cookies, pies, and cakes. Her apple pie was in high demand at every family gathering.

From an early age she encouraged adventure. She loved musicals, dancing, and sports. She especially loved her Anaheim Angels baseball team.

Born in Los Angeles to Arthur Clarence and Florence Barbara Schroeder, Bernette came into the world along with her identical twin, Bernice. She loved being a twin. She had an older sister Avis, and two younger brothers, Art Junior and Bob.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde, her brothers and sisters and son, Robert, as well as two of her grandchildren, Kym and Brandon.

Bernette is survived by: daughter Bernice "Bernie" Austin of Ventura; grandchildren Lindsey Lambert and Candace Austin; great-grandchildren Taylor Jean Austin, Kolton Lambert and Dylan Bolton; nephews Art and wife Jeanie; Richard and wife Dianne Craig; niece Sheryl and husband Chris; and the plethora of great-nieces and -nephews as well as great-great-nieces and -nephews.