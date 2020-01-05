Bertha "Bert" Lang, 89, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. She was born in Steinbach, Manitoba on 2/9/30. Bert married Edward T. Lang in 1958 after meeting on a blind date. They dated long distance for three months and got married. Bert was preceded in death by her spouse, who passed away in 2008. She is also preceded in death by her parents and five brothers and sisters.

Bert was a registered nurse. Her past employment includes the night shift in ICU at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Nursing Supervisor at the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, where she dutifully cared for some of her patients in her home. Lastly, she worked in a private doctor's office for 15 years, where she retired at the age of 70. Bert's life was always devoted to caring for others. She enjoyed bowling, playing golf and dessert.

Bert is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Marilynn Lang (Setka) and devoted husband Michael J. Setka.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Visiting Nurse and Hospice. The family of Bertha Lang would like to thank "Right at Home" for their caregiving support and the Tree of Life Retirement Home for their loving care.