May 4, 1926 – 2020

Bettie was born in San Francisco, and while her life's journey took her to Cincinnati and Kentucky, she returned to California around 1981 and lived in Santa Barbara until her death.

Bettie married George Gregory Elinoff in 1943 and gave birth to her eldest daughter, Liane in 1944. They were divorced a couple of years after Liane's birth.

Thirteen years later, Bettie met Gino Albolino (he changed his name to Ravel when he entered the dance business with Arthur Murray Studios). They moved to Cincinnati and then Lexington, KY, where their two daughters, Lucia and Margo, were born. Bettie worked for Congressman John C. Watts for several years.

Bettie was outgoing, with a limitless desire to embrace all that life had to offer. Her love of art and artists led her to develop a close friendship with the artist Henry Faulkner. She appreciated his talent and eccentricities. Bettie was very open-minded and welcomed people who were of interest to her, no matter their race, religion or sexuality and passed these traits onto her children. She was a voracious reader, a lover of movies and theater and music-something she shared with her husband. She encouraged her daughters to pursue their dreams, but always with the added caveat to be self-supporting and independent.

Her work with the federal government enabled her to transfer from Lexington to Santa Barbara, where she worked for many years as a decision writer for the Social Security Administration. She and Gino loved their life in Santa Barbara. Once again, they sought out the artists, musicians and writers to enrich their lives. They also made several close friends and loved to go out to downtown Santa Barbara and hear music.

Bettie's joie de vivre never left her, even after the untimely death of the love of her life, Gino, who died in 1993. While she grieved his death, she began a new chapter of her life. She found more friends who shared her love of art and music and continued to cultivate her curiosity and love for the new and exciting, no matter where it took her, either traveling around the world or attending an art exhibit or play. She was a member of the Santa Barbara Film Festival for several years.

It's hard to believe that such an exuberant spirit could ever stop, so her passing was and will always be an event that will bring sadness to those who loved her. However, because she lived to 93 and really did things her way, she lived her best possible life. She is, and will always be, remembered by her daughters, her granddaughters, Macy, Melissa and Alana; her grandsons, Christopher (deceased), Pj, Tomas, and Daylin and her new great-granddaughter, Rowyn.