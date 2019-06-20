Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Padilla) Henry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty (Padilla) Henry 82 yrs old of Santa Barbara passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2018 on the island of Kauai. She had been surrounded by her daughters Cynthia and Stephanie, son in law Lance and two grandsons Gabriel and Makana that got to say their goodbyes. Granddaughter Sutton and her children were in California at the time. Betty Christine Henry was born Dec. 15, 1935 on Olive Street in Santa Barbara to Enriqueta and Salvador Padilla. Santa Barbara will never be the same because of the Padilla family of which there were twelve. Betty was the youngest and the last to depart. Betty was a fun-loving social person. Being the youngest of her siblings she was many of her nephews and nieces first babysitter. She was the baby and revered by many of her siblings as being spoiled. We would just like to think of it as being extremely loved. Betty graduated from Catholic High and went onto be a beautician as her first career, she was always well put together and with her brilliant green eyes, quite a beauty. In 1958 she met a young man named John Henry, they had a long happy marriage and together raised their two daughters, Cynthia and Stephanie. John, the love of her life, precedes her in death. Betty was a stay at home mom for a very long time. Returning to work as "the lunch lady" at Bishop Diego High School and ending her lunch lady career at La Cumbre Jr. High. Many of her nieces and nephews served lunch alongside her at their school and all the students adored her. She was always smiling, singing and enjoying life. She enjoyed going out to nice dinners, road trips, traveling and loved being with her brothers and sisters at family gatherings, weekend BBQs, weddings and so on. Mom's passing is the end of an era for the "Padilla Family". The finality of the "last one" departing is bittersweet for many. Although there are literally hundreds of us left behind and created from the original twelve, it is sad in knowing they're all gone. But the Padilla spirit will live on! Celebration of Life will be held on July 6th at her beloved Nettie's home. 1476 Lou Dillon Lane, in Santa Barbara. Please call if you have any questions 808.635.8442 Cynthia.

