October 31, 1938 to March 12, 2019

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California surrounded by her daughters, Peggy Farrell and Frances Gilliland.

Betty was born October 31, 1938 in Mt. Holly Springs, Pennsylvania to Earl W. and Maude I. Kuhn, Sr. She married the love of her life, Francis E. (Ed) Wilson of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, on June 28, 1958 and moved to Virginia to start their family together. They moved with their daughters Peggy and Frances to California in 1975. She and Ed lived both in California and Washington. After Ed's passing, Betty returned to Pennsylvania before settling with her family in Goleta, CA.

Betty lived a life full of family and friends. Her family was most important to her, as she was to them. She made many friends wherever she lived and she will be greatly missed by them. She enjoyed collecting, buying and selling antiques as well as reading, gardening and watching NBA and MLB games.

She is preceded in her death by her father Earl W. Kuhn, Sr., mother Maude I. Kuhn (Guise) and husband Francis E. Wilson. She is survived by her daughters Peggy (Jack) Farrell and grandson Christopher Francis (Angel) Farrell of Sedro-Woolley, WA; Frances (John) Gilliland and grandson Drake Wilson Gilliland of Goleta, CA; great-grandchildren Susanna Marie, Kassidy Hope and Jackson Ryder, to whom she was known as MaMa ; sisters Jeanne Cohill and Nancy (Ken) Sheaffer of Mt. Holly Springs, PA; brother Earl W. (Anne) Kuhn, Jr. of Walnut Bottom, PA as well as many generations of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the amazing staff and her friends at Friendship Center in Goleta, CA. Heartfelt thanks also to Dr. Gregg Newman and staff at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Santa Barbara, CA, and all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Your compassion and care will never be forgotten.

Betty's memorial will be celebrated later this summer in the Seattle, WA area and all are welcome to attend. If desired, donations can be made in Betty's name to Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93109 or https://friendshipcentersb.org/; Ridley-Tree Cancer Center c/o Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, 601 W. Junipero Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 or https://www.ridleytreecc.org/cancer-center ; Serenity House (Hospice Care) 930 Miramonte Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109 or https://www.vnhcsb.org/serenity-house/