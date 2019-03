Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lucille Jensen.

Betty Jensen, age 95 of Solvang, passed away on Tuesday, March 19 in Santa Barbara. Born in Hutchison, Kansas in 1922, she is predeceased by her husband of 40 years, August "Aage" Jensen. Betty is survived by three nephews; Richard Raker of Redding, Ca, Lyle Raker Jr. of Amarillo, Texas, and John Robert Raker, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, March 29 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard, Ca.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors.