Beverly Ann Waters born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on 11/27/1930 to Francis and Mary Frances Randall. She passed peacefully on 8/14/2019 at home with her husband, William A. Waters, of 65 years. Beverly was a wonderful Wife, Mom, Nana, Great-Nana, and compassionate friend to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband and their children: Paul and wife Kathy Waters, Jeff and wife Shelia Waters, Julie and husband Dr. Lance Schroeder, 8 grandchildren: Matt and wife Jessie Waters, Erin Calvert, Jacob Waters, Justin and wife Emmalee Schroeder, Hilary Schroeder, Ian Schroeder, Jonathan Waters, Tiera Schroeder (fiancé Michael Bernerius), 8 great grandchildren: Dylan Waters (fiancé Abbie Danielson), Bryce Waters, Adrianna Calvert, Austin Calvert, Wyatt Waters, Roman Waters, Lucas Schroeder, Landon Schroeder, and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the US. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, James and Robert Randall, and granddaughter Nicole Ashley Schroeder.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, she graduated with a degree in nursing from Milwaukee County General Hospital in 1952. William and Beverly moved to Santa Barbara with their family in 1972. During her career she worked at several hospitals, including Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Retiring in 1988 from private practice with Dr. Secord and Dr. Preston.

She was very passionate about quilting, after retirement - making a special quilt for every family member. She was an amazing Nana and had a special place for all of her grandchildren. They cherish the annual Christmas cookie baking they did with her every year. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the U.S. and Europe, camping with her family, and especially fond of the five cruises they took together.

The family would like to say a special thank you for the loving care Beverly received while residing at Mariposa. The caregivers and staff all went above and beyond, your hard work did not go unnoticed and we are very thankful. We would also like to thank Central Coast Hospice for their compassion and care during these final weeks. Words cannot express our gratitude.

Funeral services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at 770 Vala Dr. in Santa Barbara on Saturday, August 24th at 2:00 pm.