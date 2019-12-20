Beverly Boisvert, born August 16, 1940, moved on to her second life with God on December 3, 2019 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, surrounded by her loving friends. Beverly was a wonderful, loving, and kind person, who enriched the world and all who knew her. Her spirit will continue to live on in all those whose lives she touched. She loved early morning walks in her community on Eucalyptus Hill since the early '70s. Some of her favorite things were to feed the birds at Alice Keck Park, attending services at Our Lady of Sorrows Church and spending time browsing at our local thrift stores in Santa Barbara.

"Love all God's creation, both the whole and every grain of sand. Love every leaf, every ray of light. Love the animals, love the plants, love each separate thing".

A service will be held on December 21st at Calvary Cemetery Santa Barbara, 199 N. Hope Ave. Santa Barbara, CA 93110 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception.