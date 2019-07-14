Sept. 13, 1921 - June 4, 2019

Blanche was born Sept. 13, 1921 on the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Her father was Edward Ovieda who died when she was a young girl. Her mother was Rose Loretta Ruiz and her step-father was George Sanchez Sr. Rose was also born on the San Ysidro Ranch in 1902. Blanche's grandparents were Jose Del Carmen Ruiz and Agnes Ordaz who was a descendant of a Barcelona, Spain family and a direct descendant of Francisco Jose Ortega, the first Commandante of the Santa Barbara Presido. Blanche was a ninth generation Santa Barbara Native.

She attended local schools and studied nursing, she worked at the Saint Francis Hospital 30 yrs, and later worked at Valle Verde Retirement Home for many years. She enjoyed caring for others.

Our mother's greatest joys were her family and her faith.

She leaves behind her three children, Patricia Leon, Leonard Garcia and Robert Terrazas; eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and one great -great-grandson.

Our Mother was the matriarch of her family. She was a true friend and kind person. We will miss her and her beautiful smile.