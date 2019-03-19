Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonny Lou Kent.

July 4, 1946-March 14, 2019

We are sad to announce the passing of loving wife, mother, and lifetime friend Bonny Lou Kent. After a courageous battle with cancer she passed quietly in the presence of her husband Charles A. Kent and her immediate family together with many close friends.

Bonny was born in Eckville, Alberta, Canada grew up on a farm in Red Deer and moved with the family to Everett, WA in 1956. She graduated from Everett High School in 1964.

She is survived by her husband Charles A. Kent, Daughter Christina Snow, Son-In-Law Aaron Albonico, Son Craig Snow, Daughter-In-Law Ruth Snow, Grandson Isaiah Craig Arthur Snow, Granddaughter Marie Bailey Ann Snow, Grandson Quincy Craig Arthur Snow and Sister Lyla Jean Pecora. Bonny brought love and joy to all who's lives she touched. Her loving presence is a guiding light for her large extended family and many loyal friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Beachside Café, 5905 Sandspit Road in Goleta on March 20th, from 3pm to 6pm.