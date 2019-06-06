Brendi Poppel was born on Staten Island, on July 17th, 1948 and raised in Bayside, New York. She graduated from Cornell University and worked at Harvard. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1989, a dream she had had for many years.

She was very active in Toastmasters, 24 hour gym and the Urantia community. Her main pursuit in life centered around her poetry, song writing and painting.

She will be missed by her many friends and loved ones. Her memorial we be held at the Unity Church at 227 E. Arrellega St., Santa Barbara at 1pm on July 17th, 2019.

To see videos and photos of Brendi's art and poetry go to www.Brendi.org.