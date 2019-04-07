Brian Dunley Flynn, know affectionately by friends as the "Attorney to the Stars, " the "Rooster," and just plain "Flynn," made a peaceful and unceremonious departure from this life in the early morning hours of a Monday in late January.

Brian was born to Thomas Bernard Flynn, a professional baseball player, and Mercedes Wilkins Flynn (later President of the Republican Women's Club), in Sacramento California, in April of 1937. The following year, his family moved to Montecito, where he spent his formative years, attending Montecito Union, Santa Barbara High, Santa Barbara City College, and UCSB, before returning to Sacramento to attend McGeorge School of Law. From an early age, he was an accomplished athlete, excelling at tennis and baseball. While playing at SBCC, he was offered a contract with the Dodgers, which he turned down in favor of attending college. A short time after graduating law school and passing the bar, he joined the law firm of his uncle, Philip C. Wilkins, a federal judge later appointed by Richard Nixon in 1969.

Flynn returned to Santa Barbara in the early 80's, practicing law, and living on the grounds of the storied, blue roofed Miramar Hotel, steps from the tennis club, where he was a member, avid player, and advisor to his youngest son, who played for SBHS in their dominant era. Eschewing a traditional office, he often met clients at local hangouts like Pascual's or the Sportsman, and worked from Miramar Beach, briefcase next to his beach chair, (cocktail on the other side) and was loved for his no nonsense advice, curmudgeonly wit, and non judgmental demeanor. He despised abuse of authority, and spoke up loudly and often against its practice. His sons will long miss the the fatherly loyalty with which he defended them, sometimes legally, always steadfastly, even when undeserved. He was a Flynn through and through, and would come to the aid of other Flynns when called upon.

Brian is survived by his five sons, Kevin, Geoffrey, Colin, Owen, and Thomas, his twelve grandchildren, his six nieces and nephews, and three ex wives with whom he remained friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mercedes, and his older brother Philip.

At his direction, his remains were cremated and his sons are having a "Final Final" gathering for all his "Rum Cakes", to honor the man they called "Dad". It will be held at 1640 Grand Ave, Saturday, the 20th of April, at 1pm.