Brian Martin of Santa Barbara passed away on December 24, 2019 at the age of 41 after a brief but courageous battle with leukemia.

Brian was born February 20, 1978 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Joyce Williams [Martin] and Tim Martin. From an early age Brian displayed a talent for singing. That talent became the tool that created opportunities for friendship, travel, employment and entertainment. Brian was recognized for his ability as both a coach and judge for Talent/Beauty competitions throughout the Southeast.

Brian graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a major in Business Administration. After working for several companies in Mississippi Brian chose to move to Santa Barbara to live closer to his mother and enjoy the California lifestyle. For the past eight years Brian worked as the Controller in the family business, Big Green Cleaning Company.

Brian enjoyed singing in Santa Barbara with the Fratelli Men's Chorus, both for the beautiful music and friendships created.

Brian is survived by his mother, Joyce Williams [Allen Williams] and father Tim Martin [Rushelle Martin], partner Howard Wang, grandmothers Christine Griffin and Lynda Terres [Al Terres], step-brothers Nick Williams [Cassie], Lance Williams [Jenny], Greg Graham, nephews Mitch Tutor, Gavin Williams, Blake Williams, Landon Williams, Cole Williams and Wyatt Williams. Niece Miranda Tutor. Aunts Linda Tutor [Terry], Martha Donaldson [Kenneth], Kathy Duff [George], Marilyn Gillespie, Patsy Washington [Jimmy], Sherry Reed [Randy], Juli Pippin [Andy] and Uncles Ray Martin and Christopher Williams [Linda].

Services were held Monday, December 30th at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu Street. Viewing begins at 10:00 a.m. with services at 11:00 a.m. Internment will follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be at 2:00 p.m. at Soho Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State Street.