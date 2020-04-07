Bruce W. Campbell, of Santa Barbara, CA and Idyllwild, CA, died February 12, 2020 in his home. Bruce was born November 26, 1941 in Los Angeles, to Hugh A. Campbell and Louise G. Campbell. He grew up with his sister Carly in Santa Barbara, with summer visits to their Idyllwild cabin. Bruce received his BS degree at The University of Idaho. Bruce served as Lieutenant in the Navy as a pilot and navigator in Vietnam and later as a flight training officer. He received two bronze stars and other medals for his service. After the Navy, he worked in bank management for 20 years in San Jose, CA. He returned to Santa Barbara where he worked as a driver/trainer for the local school bus companies for 30 years. He loved driving the school children each day. All who knew Bruce loved him and will always cherish his memories. He is survived by his sister Carly, niece Carolyn (husband Dewey), nephew Mark (wife Michelle), six grand nieces and nephews and four cousins. Donations in his honor may be sent it to any animal rescue organization.