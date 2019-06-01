Bruno J. Mautino was born in Santa Barbara on December 9, 1923. He passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 95. He is predeceased by his wife Phyllis Moore, who passed in 1999. He is survived by his son Keith Mautino.

Bruno sold his business and retired at the age of 52. He then pursued his interests in ocean swimming, tennis and stock market investing. Bruno?s part-time passion on the weekends was as a musician performing the music of the big band era. He also played with local dance bands and entertained at citywide block parties during the annual Fiesta.

Bruno is predeceased by his parents, Pete and Lidia Mautino whose family roots go back to 1910 in Santa Barbara. Bruno was also proud of his wife?s family history, where her ancestor purchased a Spanish Rancho in Northern California in the 1840s. He and his wife successfully managed agricultural property in North County and enjoyed the history of her family roots both in Lompoc, and Butte County dating back to pre-California statehood days.

Bruno was proud of his wife having been one of the first female licensed pharmacists in Southern California during the 1940s. He enjoyed assisting his wife at the various pharmacies she managed locally.

Service to be held at the Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 on June 8, 2019 at 10 am. The interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by McDermott-Crockett Funeral Directors. Memorial contributions may be made to Society of California Pioneers, 101 Montgomery, Presidio of San Francisco, CA 94129. Or California Rangeland Trust, 1225 H St, Sacramento, CA 95814.