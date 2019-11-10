5/2/1968 - 10/21/2019

Burke R. Miller was someone that anyone can be proud and admirable of. He owned his own construction business Santa Barbara Bobcat, Inc. for 23 years and had 29 years of sobriety from drugs and alcohol. Whatever he did, he gave it his all ... even at tennis. Everything he did was goodness for the comfort and love of everyone, putting everyone first before himself. This world was not deserving of such pureness and beauty. He was known as everyone's Iron Man, so strong, so giving, so foregoing of help to anyone. Burke was also a man of God. He prayed at every meal, only read books and watched movies that expressed love and the Grace of God. A true Christian always telling everyone ... strangers, family, friends "Everyday's a gift" and sharing the Fruits of the Spirit passage. An extremely hard worker, provider and comforter to all of his family, especially his wife and kids. He was so very proud of his son Burke, daughter Amelia, stepson Jade and stepdaughter Crystal. The love he and his wife Denise shared was "magic" and they truly were one in marriage. His vibrancy, joyfulness, love and handsome self will be missed by all of the lives he touched.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 3:00 pm at Grace Gathering Church, 400 Puente Drive, Santa Barbara.

