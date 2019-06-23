October 4, 1924- May 5, 2019

Captain William Morris Irvine, Jr., 94 years old, passed away on May 5, 2019, at his home in Sequlm, WA., with his wife, Nancy, at his side. Cause of death was congestive heart failure.

Bill or Billy, as he was known, was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on October 4, 1924, to William M. Irvine, Sr., and Lillian Lydia Basinger. Bill, with his parents, moved to Santa Barbara, California, when he was three. Bill lived in Santa Barbara until December 2006, when he and Nancy moved to Sequim, WA.

Besides his love of the sea, Bill was an accomplished golfer; his father was a golf pro. William made a miniature set of golf clubs, for Bill, when he was just three years old.

Bill was also a runner. In high school, he joined the track team, setting several records that held for several years. Bill was a member of the class of 1943, at Santa Barbara High School.

At the start of WWII, Bill enlisted In the Coast Guard, most of his service time was spent running the landing barges that deployed the troops on the beaches, He was in most of the major battles of the South Pacific. He was also with the first group to land in Japan, after the dropping of the atom bomb.

Bill returned to Santa Barbara after the war to resume his career on the sea. In January 1947, he married Nancy Mecham, who was part of the Santa Barbara class of 1946. They have three children.

Bill started his career, on the sea, In the Santa Barbara harbor. As a 10-year-old, he rowed out every evening to the sailboats that were moored. HIS Job was to light the anchor on the boats.

His first big job was with Senator J.J. Hollister, caretaklng his blue double-ended sailboat in the harbor. As time went by, he would also take care of and skipper many of Santa Barbara's larger sailboats, that were in the harbor, such as, The Aloha, The Rejoice, The Sanarang, The Volunteer, The Lady Washington and The Swift of Ipswich.

In the early part of his career, he watched other boats, heading for San Francisco, take out of port only to come back unsuccessfully in negotiating Point Conception. He figured out a trajectory that took him out to sea, then made the turn north, and was able to get around the Point, and on to San Francisco. That was a huge part of his success in the boat delivery business.

Bill also had his own personal lighthouse. On nights when he would have a charter group aboard, he would sail up the coast. Nancy would watch and flash the large light they had on top of their hillside house, and Bill would flash back. This bit of fun always delighted the charter group.

His first love was sailing, but it was his ability to put a powerboat on the dock, in the tightest space, and make it look easy, that would help support his family. His wife, Nancy, helped to manage the family and his delivering and skipping business, and made it a successful venture. Over his career, he skippered and delivered vessels all over the world. He acquired his 500 ton unlimited Masters Coast Guard license and had it for 60 years.

Bill passed his love of the sea to his son, Tim, and grandson, Brett, who are both accomplished boat operators. His wife and daughters love the sea and sailing, also.

Bill loved the Santa Barbara harbor and the characters it produced. He saw it grow from the start to what it is today. He always had a story or two to tell anyone who would listen.

Bill and Nancy will take their final voyage to sea aboard his beloved "Orient," when the time is right.

Bill?s parents and younger brother, Sash, of Santa Barbara, preceded him in death.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years and four months, Nancy, of Sequim; son, Tim (Rita), of Washington; daughters, Holly (Fred), of Washington and Sharle, of Urbana, Illinois; sister-in-law, Wilda, of Santa Barbara, California; five grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica), of Washington, Dawn of Urbana, Illinois, Erica (Josh), of Fort Worth, Texas, Vallerie, of Washington, and Brett, of Washington; six great-grandchildren, Mason (Maggie), of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Tucker, of Washington, Anna, of Fort Worth, Texas, Katie, of Fort Worth, Texas, Patrick of Urbana, Illinois, and Verona, of Washington; one great-great-grandson, Eli of Klamath Falls, Oregon; along with several nieces and nephews.

He will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him. His smile, laughter, sense of humor, and wonderful stories will be missed also.

May the winds always be at your back, fair winds and smooth sailing; your are loved.

Services for Bill will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 PM, in the Hendricks Banquet room, located at the John Wayne Marina.

At a later date, there will be a service in Santa Barbara, and his ashes will be scattered in the waters of Santa Barbara.