THE LEGENDARY CARLIN DUNNE

05/16/1983 - 06/30/2019

Son, brother, teammate, friend. Fearless competitor and devoted mentor. Carlin played endless roles, always leading with the same unmistakable charisma, unwavering calm, and signature twinkle in his eye. Whether racing on blacktop or in Baja, he led with the same fiercely competitive spirit, loving heart, and unwavering dedication. Destined for a life on two wheels, Carlin developed a lifelong obsession with perfecting his craft. Instilled with dreams of becoming a racer, filmmaker, and stuntman, he remained humble and gracious as his career took a meteoric trajectory.

While his list of achievements on two wheels stretches for miles, arguably Carlin's greatest accomplishment during his short time on earth was the positive impact that he had on the lives of everyone he came across. His passion for racing was truly connected to his passion and care for family and friends. Carlin lived every moment to the absolute max. He was kind, genuine, and so full of life.

In the months leading to Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Carlin was the happiest and most content he'd ever been. Friends and family witnessed the inner peace he'd realized, achieving his dreams and finally ascending to the pinnacle that he'd worked his entire life to reach. He was firing on all cylinders and running like a factory race machine. Exceeding everyone's expectations at Pikes Peak on June 30th, 2019 Carlin passed checkpoints 1, 2, and 3 at record pace, crashing just 15 meters from the finish. And while his bike was left with wheels spinning, his spirit continued on, always with us in his most prime form. We know that Carlin left us with the biggest grin, smiling at the legacy he left behind. Pikes Peak has been coined, "a race to the clouds." Carlin did just that. May his love and light always shine upon us, radiating with the same warmth as it did here on earth.

Countless friends, extended family and the greater community all lost a hero. Carlin is survived by his mother Romie Gallardo, father, Trevor Dunne, sister, Daniela Dunne, and his beloved dog, Sonny. There will be a public viewing and service at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Saturday July 6 from 10-12pm with a reception at Alameda Park from 12-4pm. In the coming weeks there will be a large celebration of life for all to attend, to come together and remember the legendary man, Carlin Dunne.

