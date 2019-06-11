9/29/1929 - 6/7/2019

Carmela Camardella left the world the morning of June 7, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1929 in Casamassima, Bari, Italy. Eventually at the age of 16, she immigrated to the US with her mom to join her dad in New York.

At the age of 20, she gave birth to her only child, Dominic and then went to work in the bustling garment industry district in Manhattan working as a seamstress in the manufacture of wedding dresses. As her career evolved, she started her own bridal shop in Staten Island New York, called Richmond Bridal.

In the mid 1970's her son and his wife moved to the Santa Barbara area. In 1983, to help Joan and Dom raise her grandchildren, she and her mom moved to Carpinteria. Once in the Santa Barbara area she served for many years in the alterations department at Robinson-May and upon her retirement, she founded The Perfect Fit in Montecito.

She is survived by her son Dominic and daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Echo (Jason Mosesman), Adam (Nicole Ling), Erica (Allan Smith), and her 5 great grandsons Curtis, Micah, Ben, Theo, and Beckett.

Services will be held at St. Joseph's church in Carpinteria on Tuesday June 11th, 2019 at 2pm. Burial immediately following at Carpinteria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care, Santa Barbara Serenity House.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott Crockett Mortuary.