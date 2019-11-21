Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born November 20, 1924 in Los Angeles, California. She moved to Carpinteria/Santa Barbara at a young age to be raised by her Aunt Flora and Uncle Yldefonso Osuna. She married Ray Alvarado in 1947. They made their home in Santa Barbara and raised two children Raymond Alvarado and Christine Gallagher. Carmen was a very religious woman. She had the power of prayer that would guide the family and friends through any type of problem. She was a dedicated volunteer for Our Lady of Guadalupe School and Parish for over 70years. She loved everything that goes with preparing a delicious meal. You could taste the love.

Carmen is preceded in death by her husband Ray Alvarado, sisters Ophelia Shaw and Henrietta Mendoza-Olivera. She is survived by her sister Maria Perez, children Raymond Alvarado, Christine (Allen) Gallagher, grandchildren Heather Gallagher, Marc (Kristin) Gallagher, great grandchildren Cruz Gallagher, Chase Gallagher and baby Gallagher.

A very special thank you to Vivianna Wink, "the angel sent from above" and Suzanna Wink-Ruiz for the excellent care they provided for her as well as Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Funeral Mass will be Friday November 22, 2019 at 10am Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Donations can be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care a very very special organization.