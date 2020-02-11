Our beloved Carmen Placencia Garcia, of Goleta passed away Monday February 3, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 83.

Carmen was born in Goleta on September 5, 1936, daughter of Angel and Braulia (Lala) Placencia.

Carmen married the love of her life, Edward (Lalo), and spent over sixty-one happy years together. They were blessed with six children: Edward Jr, Rachel (Richard Sr), Margie, Carmen (Armando), Cipriano (Kim), Lupe (Todd) and her grandchildren, Richard Jr, Daniel, Vincent, Gregory, Nicolas, Frankie, her twins Olivia and Vanessa (her Godchildren), David, CJ and Samantha (Lala).

Carmen is survived by her husband, her children, grandchildren and her two sisters, Erminia (Minnie) Valdez and Candelaria (Condie) Arevalos. Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Leo, Sebastian, Cipriano, Henry, Frankie, her sisters Rosie and Theresa, and her son-in-law Richard Sr.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. Raphael's Church, 5444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara. Reception immediately following the mass in the Parish Hall.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.