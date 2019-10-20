12/29/32 - 7/30/19

Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother.

Carol was born and raised and lived her entire life in Santa Barbara. She attended La Cumbre Jr. & Santa Barbara High School.

She married James Wiley, and had 4 children, sons James III (Molly) and John (Stephanie), & daughters, Suzanne (Donald) Mollo and Robin (Jimmy) Overton.

She worked in Banking for many years, and traveled with her husband after retiring. She volunteered at ASAP, caring for cats awaiting adoption. She was involved in the Santa Barbara Riding Club, Eastern Star, Red Hat Society, the Elks, & The class of 1950 Lunch Bunch.

She loved gardening, especially her many rose bushes, cats and reading. She was happiest spending time with her family, including her children, Grandchildren, Brian (Leah), Sam, Jason (Olivia), & Brianna Wiley Zachary (Tina) & Travis Self, & Jessica (Jared) Leister, Great-grandchildren, Kylie, Barrett & Harlie Self, Oliver Wiley, & Gavin Leister.

Donations may be made to ASAP, 5473 Overpass Road, Goleta, CA 93111.

A celebration of Carol's Life & open house will take place Saturday, October 26, 1-4PM. Please Call 510-304-3275 to RSVP and for location and directions.