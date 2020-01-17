Carol Isabelle Higgins passed away after a long, courageous health battle on January 27, 2019 at UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital. Born to Dr. George A. and Isabelle (Heck) Higgins in Washington DC on December 13,1959, Carol was the youngest of five (Alfred, Donald, Heather and Laura). Carol earned a BS in Psychology from Georgetown University, a MS in Psychology from Univ of Connecticut and a PhD in Psychology from University of California Berkeley. Married to fellow UC Berkeley PhD John Matthew Hutchinson on July 17, 1993 in Santa Barbara, Carol and John had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. Their son, George, is currently attending Berkeley studying Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Carol taught psychology at UC Berkeley and San Jose State and was research director of the child studies center. Carol leaves behind her beloved rescue dog, Bermuda, and is predeceased by dogs Bo, Riley and Charlie. Carol loved friends, swimming, dogs, flowers, watermelon, the color pink and sewing.

Thanks go to Drs. James Egan, David Fisk, Mukul Gupta, Timothy Rodgers and Brittany Bryan as well as the entire care staff of SB Cottage Hospital and UCLA Ronald Reagan Hospital for their medical expertise and compassionate care.

Donations in Carol's memory to one of her favorite animal charities, UC Davis Vet School Companion Animal Remembrance and Endearment Fund, can be made in lieu of flowers.

Memorial services for Carol will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 2PM at Goleta Presbyterian Church, 6067 Shirrell Way, Goleta, CA.