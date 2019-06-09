Carol (Price) McLean graduated from high school in Michigan City, IN. Her Higher Education included B.A from Lake Forest College, IL; teaching Credential from U. Of Washington, Seattle; M.A. from UCSB.

Carol was an Assistant Professor in Literature, Writing, English as a Second Language, (ESL) at Santa Barbara City College, 17 years.

She was selected for Summer Grants to study: TEFL at University of Hawaii; American Lit. at Amherst College; Russian Lit. At University of Washington. She attended Summer Writing Conferences at University of Wyoming.

On Sabbatical Leave, 1980, in Australia, Carol studied Australian Literature at the University of Adelaide and Aboriginal Studies.

As a Peace Corps Volunteer (1983-5) in Thailand, teaching at Uttaradit Teachers' College, she had Senior Students who would teach English in Thai elementary and high school classes as well as Freshman in training as English-speaking Tour Guides.

Traveling widely throughout Thailand, Carol additionally had the opportunity to travel in South East Asia: Mynomar (Burma), Malaysia, Singapore. As well as India, Pakistan, Kashmir (1984) and China (1987), Carol traveled in the South Pacific, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji and throughout Australia to the Center, Western Australia, Gold Coast, Tasmania. European travel included the Soviet Union (1982); all the British Isles ('61, '77, '96).

Carol is survived by her husband Everett G. McLean; her daughter Rebecca (Price) Carbone and son in-law James Carbone, two granddaughters, Caitlyn and Jessica.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MS Society, (nationalmssociety.org) in her memory. A Celebration of life will be held on June 22, 2019 at 11 am at the Goleta Presbyterian Church at 6067 Shirrell Way, Goleta, CA 93117. Funeral arrangements made by McDermott Crockett Mortuary