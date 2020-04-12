Carolyn Sue Brown of Santa Barbara, Ca passed away peacefully in her sleep at home April 8, 2020. She was with her husband, David, of 58 years. She was born January 4, 1941 in Butler, Pa. to Robert and Janet VanGorder. She was 13 when she met her best friend, and the love of her life David, a nearby neighbor. They married in 1961 in Butler, PA, then spent 38 years in Houston Tx. In 1999 they left the big city life behind and moved to their favorite place Santa Barbara, which they had visited many times over 20 years. She loved her many flower gardens, with the roses and dahlias being her favorites.

She is survived by her loving husband David, their children Jeff, Scott and Tracy, and 8 grandchildren Nicolas, Braden, Trina, Court, Alexandra, Corrigan, Camden and Colton. And as well by sister Bonnie Parks and brother Robert VanGorder, Jr.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She will rest in peace at Santa Barbara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to City of Hope, c/o Amy Cook Office of Philanthropy 1500 East Duarte Rd. Duarte, CA 91010.