Carolyn (Carrie) Grant, age 96, died on April 10, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California.

Prior to her full residency in Santa Barbara, Mrs. Grant had been a 43 year resident of New York City. There she worked for Harpers Bazaar and Esquire Magazines before resuming her 35-year career in 1960 as a pre schoolteacher. While in New York she and her husband also maintained a home in Quogue, Long Island where she was a member of the Quogue Field Club, Quogue Beach Club and Shinacock Golf Club. She was also a member of Birnam Wood Golf Club in Santa Barbara.

In Manhattan she served on the Boards of the New York Exchange for Women's Work, UNICEF and the central YMCA.

Carrie loved volunteering at the Montecito Family YMCA's Preschool where she was known to children as Mrs. Hubble Bubble and where she was a board member helping to raise funds through the Campaign for Youth. According to Carrie, after her husband's death, volunteering at the YMCA had given her a reason to get up every morning.

Her husband, John Grant, died in December 1998. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Family YMCA Pre-School in Montecito.