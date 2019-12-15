Carrie L. Walker passed away on November 11, 2019, in Pahrump, Nevada. She was 100 years old. She was born in Texas in March of 1919 to David and Pearl Bess. She resided in Santa Barbara from January of 1948 to 2005 at which time she moved to Pahrump. Before her move to Nevada, she was a member of the St. Paul A.M.E. Church.

Carrie is survived by her children Barbara Godwin, Mary Stiles, Jessie (Harry) Matthews-Spencer, Edker (Susan) Matthews, Patricia Matthews, and Stepdaughter Wilma Walker. She also leaves 19 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Willie Mae Mansfield, her husband Henry Walker, her daughter Jennifer Robinson, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, January 11th anytime from 1-5 pm at MacKenzie Center, 3200 State Street (Las Positas/State St.), Santa Barbara, CA.