1928 - 2020

Cesario Corral Corral was born on August 27th, 1928 in Los Herreras, Durango. In 1947 he moved to Santa Barbara, California to follow his future wife Eduvijes, and married in 1951. Together they had 3 children. Cesario worked as an operating engineer in the construction field. He lived life to the fullest and never forgot about his roots. He often told his grandchildren about their family legacies through his very detailed storytelling, which will live on for generations to come. His family was and is his pride and joy, he always emphasized, that family came first. Cesario "Papi Chayo" was strongly loved by all his family and friends. Cesario C. Corral passed away surrounded by all his family on January 26th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Eduvijes, his 3 children, Guadalupe, Mario (Marie) and Elias (Lupe) and 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Julia (Corral) Medina and his brother Ramon Corral. His services will be held as follows:

VIEWING; on Wednesday February 12th from 1pm-5pm at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 15 E. Sola St. followed by ROSARY; at 7:30 pm, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 21 E. Sola St. SB 93101

MASS; Thursday February 13th at 10am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church followed with the burial at the Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., SB 93105.