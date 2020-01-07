April 5, 1939 - December 31, 2019
Charles Brown, of Redlands, California, passed away peacefully just before midnight on New Year's Eve 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Charles was a retired pharmacist and former resident of Santa Barbara. Charlie is survived by his two sons, Charles Brown and Eric Brown, and their mother, Mary Sanford, as well as his wife, Diane McLaughlin Brown, her five children, Julie, Kathleen, Mary, Michael and Molly, their spouses, eighteen grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Services will be held on Saturday, January 18th, in Redlands, California.