Charles Denmon Coker of Santa Barbara passed away on October 24, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Irene Coker, daughter Elizabeth Coker Mozingo and four grandchildren: Timothy Short, Chad Short, Alanna Mozingo and Alexandria Mozingo. He is also survived by five siblings, all residing in Texas. Charles is predeceased by a daughter Cathleen Coker Short. He will lovingly be remembered by his family and all whose lives he touched.

A memorial service is planned for November 9th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church located at 736 W. Islay St.