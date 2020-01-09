Charles "Chuck" Edwin Rose Jr. passed away peacefully at age 77 on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his home in Santa Barbara, CA. He was born on October 3, 1942 in Fresno, CA to Evalyn and Charles Edwin "Jack" Rose.

Chuck Rose received his communications degree from the Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI in 1969. Among his business pursuits, he was one of the founding owner of Beggars Banquet and Kelly's restaurants in East Lansing, MI. He had a very generous spirit and loved hospitality. He was also a co-founder of the legendary "Pigs vs Freaks" charity football game in partnership with Danny Thomas and St Jude Children's Research Hospital which was the basis for the 1984 Film "OFF SIDES" starring Tony Randall.

Chuck was a renaissance man, he had a passion for classical music, was an avid sports enthusiast and loved umpiring and coaching youth baseball and hockey. He was a proud founding manager of the Santa Barbara, CA Sober Center which became a profound and fulfilling lifestyle for him and many others. Little things also made him happy, like Lito's Mexican food and a good California style salad.

Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and his mother, Evalyn. He is survived by his children, Kelly Rose and her husband Joe Thompson of Albany, Oregon, his son, Mike Rose and his partner Brittany Pagano of Westlake Village, CA, and his beloved granddaughters, Avery and Olivia Rose. He also is survived by his three siblings and a large and loving extended family. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who encountered his loving kindness. In lieu of flowers, honorariums may be made in his name to the Santa Barbara Pony Baseball League by contacting [email protected].