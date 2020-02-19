Charles "Chick" Foley died peacefully in his sleep at home on January 31, 2020 having been with his family most of the day. Chick was born at home in Hyde Park MA (Boston) on Oct 21, 1938, the son of Audrey Ethel Foley and James J. Foley

He joined the Air Force on June 29, 1956 at the age of 17 and was trained as an Air Traffic Controller and stationed in Chambley and Chateauroux France. When he returned home he went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration, a profession that he was truly cut out for. He stayed in California ending his career as the Air Traffic Manager at the SBA tower/tracon for 24 years with a total of 48 years serving the flying public.

He developed a love for tennis while living here and played at Cathedral Oaks Tennis Club with a group of men affectionately known as "The Grumpy Old Men"

Chick and his wife, Shirley loved travel and crossed oceans a couple dozen times always in awe of the sites they beheld.

Chick is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 43 yeas, his children, Wendi VanderMeer, Kelli Foley, Staci Marengo, Patrick Foley, Jennifer Miller and stepchildren Harold W Huber III (Tres)and Eric Huber as well as his grandchildren Ava, Lida, Mia, Jane, Elsa, Audrey, Flynn, Luella, Chloe, Griffin, Paige, Tristan and Lainey.

Chick was a loving, caring, generous man with a sense of humor til the very end. He will be terribly missed.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in memory of Chick to VNA Health who made his last few days as comfortable as possible