Charles Russell Byers passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 96. Russ was born on June 17, 1922 in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada to Charles and Agnes Byers.

He served his country proudly during WWII as a Tech Sergeant/Flight Engineer on B-17 Heavy Duty Bombers of the 385th Bomb Group, 551st Bomb Squadron of the 8th Army Air Corps stationed in Great Ashfield, England. He was a proud veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart for injuries he received in a daylight-bombing run over enemy territory. He was also awarded the Air Medal with Oak Cluster, Victory and Campaign Medals.

After the war, Russ earned an AA degree in Aeronautical Engineering, which led to his employment with Lockheed. His vision for the future of aviation led him to being employed by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 1947. Russ contributed to JPL's success with many of the projects in conjunction with NASA over his 35 years there. His expertise and knowledge of solid and liquid propulsion led to the coveted position of managing JPL's test station at Edwards Air Force Base, where he concluded his professional career.

After he retired, he had more time to devote more time to the local Rotary Chapter Lancaster West. He helped raise thousands of dollars at their charity events to fund many local non-profit organizations in the Antelope Valley. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Antelope Valley Hospital and chaired their Gift Foundation, which helped serve the local community.

His first wife of 55 years, Justine Beverly Byers and his sister Rita Berry precedes him in death. He is survived by his second wife of 15 years, Phyllis Row; children: son Stephen Byers, daughter-in-law Diane Byers, daughter Beverly Byers, son Richard Byers and daughter-in-law Melinda Byers. He was the proud grandfather of Cryssa (Byers) Andersen, Megann (Clark) Marsalis, Justin Clark, Ryan Byers and Lauren Byers; and great- grandchildren: Beau Andersen, Charles Higginson Byers, Joshua Marsalis and Lila Marsalis.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the City of Hope, Cancer Research and Treatment, 1500 East Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010.

Graveside Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Joshua Tree Memorial Park and Mortuary, 800 East Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster, CA 93535. Burial to follow the service.