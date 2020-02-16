Charles William Fairbanks, Jr., 85, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 following complications from surgery. Charlie was born on March 11, 1934 in San Luis Obispo, California the first child of Charles W. & Ellen Fairbanks.

Raised in Santa Barbara, Charlie graduated from Santa Barbara High in 1952 and attended Cal Poly before starting his lifelong work in construction management. He took pride in being involved in the construction of the Cold Springs Bridge, the UCSB Thunder Dome, and the Cottage Hospital Centennial Project.

In addition to his work in construction, Charlie was involved in organizations that connected him with others who shared the same interests, including Channel Cities Power Boat Association, Gold Wing Road Riders Association and Elks #613 Caravaneers camping group. After retirement in 1995, Charlie and Marie, his wife of 65 years, enjoyed traveling the US, Canada and Mexico by motorhome. He was a life member of Elks Lodge #613 where he served on the Board of Trustees and other committees.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Marie; daughters Kathrine Giffin (Dale), Carol Nicolaysen (Gary) and Charlene Fernandez; grandchildren Charles (Blake) & Robert (Susan) Giffin, Curtis Nicolaysen, Bryan & Sara Fernandez; and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Joy Ellen Stears, and son-in-law Juan Fernandez.

A memorial service in thanksgiving for Charlie's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts may be made to the Elks National Foundation (www.elks.org), or VNA Health of Santa Barbara (www.vna.health).