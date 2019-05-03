Charlotte (Char) Thompson Baldridge died at the age of 99 at her home with her daughter and son by her side on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was a calm, strong, loving and positive force in the lives of all who knew her.

Born 1919 in Lakewood, Ohio, Charlotte was one of seven children of Richard Thompson and May Holken. She shared an especially close relation ship with her older sister, Ruth Thompson Evans until Ruth's death in 2013.

Charlotte majored in home economics at Baldwin Wallace college, and mindful of the lessons of the depression, made the best and the most of everything all her life. She married Charles (Bud) Baldridge in 1944, who was attracted to her beauty, adventurous spirit, and welcoming family and knew she would provide a wonderful family and home for him.

After Bud's service in the Navy in Harrisburg, PA, and the birth of their first son there, the couple moved to Bay Village, Ohio, where their three other children were born. They moved to Goleta, CA in 1964 where she was able to live until her death, thanks to the loving care of daughter Marcia and son Jim and the companionship of Buddy, her faithful little dog. He was the last of several companion dogs that were always a part of her household.

Charlotte kept a beautiful home. She could improve and fix anything, including an infamous hole in a plaster wall by rambunctious boys. She sewed, knitted, quilted, and did needlepoint, generously gifting family with furnishings, sweaters, doll clothes, and teddy bears complete with vests and bow ties. She was a great cook, serving her family healthy three-course dinners for decades, satisfying everyone from growing teenagers to picky eaters. She not only shared recipes, but patiently taught the art of rolling pie dough, making bread, and more to her children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Charlotte was the family organizer, initiating activities that became traditions, such as orange picking at Mr. Doty's Ellwood ranch, breakfast picnics at Stow Grove Park, and trips to Goleta Beach, complete with training on removing tar from feet before coming into the house.

She worked part-time as a popular teller at Wells Fargo Bank at the Fairview Center and for many years, until recently, was a volunteer with a great circle of friends at Direct Relief. In retirement, Bud and Charlotte enjoyed traveling to visit relatives and children and a onetime dream trip to Britain. She and Bud kept a beautiful garden with flowering shrubs and fruit trees. When Bud developed Parkinson's disease, Charlotte was his mainstay.

She is predeceased by her husband, Bud Baldridge, sons Dick and Mark Baldridge, and brothers Ed, Dick, and Neil Thompson, sisters Ruth Evans and Jane and Eleanor Thompson. Survived by daughter Marcia Pepper, son Jim Baldridge (Julie), daughters-in-law Stephanie Baldridge, Joyce Jenkins, and Maureen Hanlon, grandchildren Lisa Baldridge, Mike Baldridge (Ileen), Rick Pepper (Sheri), Alice Baldridge, Ian Baldridge (Carolina), Molly Baldridge, Claire Baker, Renee Bhatia (Adam), Cliff Baldridge (Nichole), Derek Baldridge (Tina), and nine great-grandchildren.

She will be buried in Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion, Ohio, next to her husband Bud. The family wishes to thank the staff at Assisted Hospice and all her caregivers, especially Leticia. A family and friends gathering to celebrate her life is being planned for mid-summer. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Direct Relief.