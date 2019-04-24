Chesley D. Hill, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Her exuberant spirit survived until the end as she was dancing and singing until her final days. Chesley spent 35 years as an elementary teacher at Tiffany Park Elementary in Renton (Seattle), Washington. She loved educating with passion, singing, playing music, camping, her Seahawks (go "Beast Mode") and her beloved cat, Henry. She was known for walking Henry on a leash around the neighbor- hood. Her favorite stories included telling people that the only other "Chesley" she had ever heard of was Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who landed the plane on the Hudson, and her adventures sailing on the Lady Washington.

Born November 25, 1939, in Baltimore Maryland, Chesley was the daughter of the late William Hill and the late Frances (Ruben) Hill. She is survived by her son, Eric Burkhardt of Santa Barbara, and his two children, Brigette Burkhardt and Brandon Burkhardt, both of Santa Barbara, along with her sister, Sharon Scott, of Greenville, South Carolina.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Tucker's Grove Park, Area 5 (by the dog park). A later Celebration of Life will be held in Seattle in May.