Chris Botelho, 65 of Ventura, CA went home to be with Jesus on January 1st. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Elaine, daughter Amber Abraham and husband Shane, granddaughter Jordan, son Christopher Botelho and girlfriend Brittany Kowal, mother Sylvia Botelho, sister Terri Price and husband Ed, brothers, Troy Botelho and wife Brenda, Rod Botelho and wife Aminta and many nieces and nephews.

Chris worked for Montecito Sanitary District for 27 years, and Hydronex for almost 10 years. Chris loved anything with a motor, off road sports, shooting, camping, boating, etc...

A celebration of life will be held at Mission Church, 5353 Walker Street in Ventura, on February 1st at 11:30am.