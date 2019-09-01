In Memory

Christopher Adriano Guadagnini

September 1, 1981 - May 22, 2017

And in the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years. A. Lincoln

Christopher embraced life to the fullest with a joyful attitude before and during his years of illness; and always with a smile on his face.

He had a special grace and spirit for life that shone thru to all who knew him. And the gifts of conversation and wit, sprinkled with lots of laughter were given to him in his life.

Christopher, we love and miss you dearly everyday.

Mom, Papa and Silvio