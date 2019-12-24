Christopher passed away on December 18, 2019 from complications due to a seizure he suffered at work. Chris was born in Marquette Michigan on April 16, 1969. He and his parents moved to Goleta, CA in 1970.

Chris attended Brandon Elementary School, Goleta Valley Jr High, and Dos Pueblos High School.

Chris worked locally for many years. He had worked for Santa Barbara Sand and currently worked for Mission Ready Mix where he was a loader operator. He was extremely happy to have worked for both places. He was known by his colleagues to be a hard worker.

Chris is preceded in death by his father Lynn Mack Bennett. He is survived by his mother Lynn Marie Bennett, his brother Steven Bennett, his nephew Zackery Bennett, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends-especially Ron and Donna Logan. He was known to their kids and grandkids as uncle Crispy.

A memorial service will be held at El Camino Presbyterian Church, 7526 Calle Real in Goleta on January 17 at 3PM.

In lieu of flowers please donate to .