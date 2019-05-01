Claire McCarthy Schultz passed away peacefully on the morning of March 19, 2019 after a brief and unexpected illness. She felt fortunate to be at home with her husband and 4 children.

Born in Seattle, Washington, March 25, 1930, Claire "Pete" was the daughter of Charles Ashton and Claire Hyde McCarthy. She grew up on Queen Ann Hill and graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1947. She earned a BS in Home Economics in 1951 from the University of Washington where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. That summer she and Norman S. Buvick were married and over the next 10 years they had 5 children. Norm's work at Union Oil moved them from Washington to Oregon to Los Angeles and finally Santa Barbara in 1968. Claire and Norm were married for 37 years.

Claire had a keen eye for design and a great sense of style. This was evident in her affinity for mid-century modern décor and the beautiful clothes she made for herself and her daughters. She was an excellent cook and made daily meals from scratch. She was committed to raising her four children and for many years her life centered on their lives, shuttling to and from daily swim practice, sometimes twice a day. Weekends were often spent traveling to swim meets.

Claire always found a way to make a contribution to the activities her family was involved in - sewing vestments for the church's clergy, using her writing skill for a swim team newsletter, and assisting the swim coach with record keeping. Claire went to work at Dos Pueblos High School in 1972 as an Instructional Aide during her children's college years. She valued the friends and colleagues she developed during those years.

Claire grew up in a family that valued college education; both of her parents were college graduates. She honored this legacy by making sure her children and then her grandchildren had the opportunity to attend college.

In 1987 Claire attended her 40th high school reunion, where she re-connected with her high school sweetheart, Darrel Schultz. That began a 31-year love affair for both of them. They were married March 15, 1989. Claire joined Darrel in Littleton, Colorado prior to returning to California and building a home in Camarillo in 2001.

Claire is predeceased by her daughter Margaret, her parents, first husband Norm, and brother Charles. She is survived by her husband Darrel, her children Monica Little (Jeff), Marion Schoneberger (Bill), Paul Buvick, and Claire Eischen, and grandchildren Andrew, Eric, Brian Schoneberger, Brent Buvick, Michael Little and Kevin and Katherine Eischen, and two great-granddaughters Sadie and Iris Schoneberger. She is also survived by her stepchildren Scot, Claire Andrews (Greg), Brad and step-grandchildren Skyler Schultz and Melody Andrews.

Claire had an extraordinary impact her family's lives, for which they will always be grateful. At Claire's direction her remains were cremated. The family would like to thank TLC Hospice for the care they provided for her and her family.