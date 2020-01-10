September 7, 1943 - January 3, 2020

Claude was born in Fresno, CA on September 7, 1943 to Norman Earl and Emma (Benzler) Tuller. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1970 as Air Policeman, SSgt. Upon his honorable discharge, he went to work for the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department, where he worked up through the ranks to Homicide Detective, and finally County Coroner. After a distinguished career of 30 years, he retired from the force in 1999. Upon moving to Pagosa Springs, CO in 2005, he volunteered with the Colorado Mounted Rangers, and was a seasonal Conservation Officer for the PLPOA.

Claude was married to Margaret (Peggy) Williams (d. 1995) from 1966 – 1982 and together they raised four sons. In 1986, Claude married Kathleen (Toni) Hinton and together they raised 6 children. Claude was preceded in death by his first son Jonathon (d. 1994) and siblings (spouses in parenthesis) Shirley, Norma Carlos (George), Richard (Sharon), Leroy (Patricia), Dennis, and Gary Martin (Christine). He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Toni), and his children and their spouses Kevin (Lori), Keith (Christine), Jason, Shane (Ellen), Christian, Charlene, Quanisha McCullough (Jordan), Jessie, and Bobby. Claude is survived by his grandchildren Chad (Jennifer), Sophia, Ryan, James, Emma, Theo, Racheal, Desiree, Isabella, Dylan, Kolby, Kyson, Zaina, and Jasmine. Claude is also survived by his siblings Helen Miller, Leona Bellar, Jackie Lindgren (Rick), Marshall (Louise), Steven (Sandy) and Larry (Ruby).

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday January 12th, 2020, at Restoration Fellowship Church in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to a cancer research organization of your choosing.