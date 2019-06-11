Claudia Irene Smith passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at the age of 62 after a long battle with cancer. She was under the excellent care of John C. Fremont Hospice in Mariposa, California.

She was born in Long Beach, CA and moved with her family to Santa Barbara when she was 12 years old. She graduated Dos Pueblos High School and attended Santa Barbara City College. Claudia had an extremely sharp mind and studied math, computer science and physics. She met and married her husband Frank while attending college and they moved to Orange County, CA to pursue employment. Claudia was a computer programmer and a network analyst.

Claudia was an accomplished pianist, gardener, home designer, equestrian and chef. She attended chef classes in Los Angeles and Orange County. It was her culinary skills that most people were acquainted with. She loved to cook and created stunning food for friends and family.

Claudia loved animals and plants and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved Yosemite National Park and discovered Mariposa during one trip. She enjoyed the small-town feel, especially after the extended time in Orange county.

Claudia moved to Mariposa to enjoy the quiet beauty and wildlife. She became involved in the Chowchilla Mountain Women's Club which supports the local volunteer fire department. She enjoyed the comradery of the club and spoke fondly of her time there.

Claudia is survived by her husband Frank Buck, her parents James and Wilhelmine Smith, her aunt and uncle Irma and Cecil Proulx, aunts and uncles in Germany, cousins, nieces and nephews. She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of those who knew her.

A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, June 6th at the Ponderosa Basin volunteer fire department, 5618 Creel Rd, Mariposa, CA, starting at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Chowchilla Mountain Womenís Club, c/o Linda Larragoiti, 2395 Garcia Ct, Mariposa, CA 95338, or to local animal rescue organizations.