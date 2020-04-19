It is with great sadness that the family of Clio Suarez announces his passing. Clio Suarez, who was born on August 3, 1933 a "fiesta baby" in Santa Barbara, CA, passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 86.

Clio loved life and life loved him back. His heart was full of love for everyone; a strong and proud man, he did it his way and the proper way with integrity, dignity and respect.

Clio is survived by his son, Mark Craig Suarez (Whitni) and two daughters Debra Helen Hansen (Torben) and Kayle Ann Girvin (Mike), four grandchildren Rebecca Jolene Jaqua (Jason), Kristi Nicole Nelson (Zack), Mark Craig Suarez Jr. and Lindsey Marie Suarez, two great-grandchildren Dakota Jaqua and Callie Jaqua, and his three brothers Henry Suarez, Lupe Suarez and Steve Suarez. He is also survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Clio was preceded in passing to heaven by the love of his life, Harriet "Hattie" Suarez, his father Buonfilio Suarez and mother Helen Suarez, his brothers James Bailey, Dickie Suarez and sister Norma Villa.

Clio's passion in life was his family, first and foremost. His family was truly the center of his life, as he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren by attending their activities, camping in the Eastern Sierras and at the Rincon. Clio also enjoyed golf, backyard barbeques, going to the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge where he was a member, spending time with his dog "Buddy," socializing with friends, and he loved music and from a young age, enjoying and playing the alto saxophone.

Clio began his career early in his late teens working in the grocery industry. He began at Safeway, then eventually headed for greater ambitions to Jordano's Grocery Store where he was manager. In high demand because he had a knack for the grocery industry inside and out as well as a love and perception of people, he took a bigger leap to become District Sales Manager for the California's Central District for Bradshaw & Associates, and then the Quaker Oats Company. As years passed, he retired to enjoy traveling with his wife, his family and golf.

Family members wish to thank everyone for bringing joy and love into his life, including his neighbors and Cottage Hospital for their kindness, compassion, and loving care.

Sadly, due to the conditions beyond our control and COVD-19 government mandates, any and all services are prohibited. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when COVD-19 has passed and is behind us.

Words cannot begin to measure the depth of our love and loss of our beloved Clio, who had such a huge giving, loving heart. Heaven will shine brighter with our beloved Clio. Love sparkles like the sun shining on the waves of the deep blue sea, we love and miss you Dad-Grandpa!

In Clio's memory, donations may be made to the Santa Barbara , LA or s, Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association, or the Santa Barbara Police Officers' Association.

