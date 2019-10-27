Cindie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 2nd, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born on August 15th, 1951 in St. Clair, Michigan to John and Marilyn Coates. She spent her early years in Detroit and Marine City, Mich. and held many fond memories of growing up with friends and family there. In May of 1962, her father was transferred with General Motors to Santa Barbara, where she attended Hollister Elementary, La Colina Junior High, San Marcos High School and UCSB, where she received a degree in Speech and Hearing Therapy.

Cindie was very active within her church community, attending and later working at Trinity Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara. She was involved in many programs throughout her time there, including book club, handbell choir, and the church committee, as well as volunteering countless hours with various activities and events.

She is survived by her children, Amy and Jack Trieger of Santa Barbara, sister Betsy Meehan (Tim) of Solvang, CA and niece Katie Norby (Geoff) and their children Gavin and Lauren Norby of Fort Collins, CO. She was predeceased by her parents, younger brother Tom Coates, and niece Lauren Meehan.

A memorial service is planned for November 2nd, 2019 at 3:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. in Santa Barbara. Donations may be made in her memory to Trinity Lutheran Church or Food From the Heart.