93, died peacefully at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on September 27, 2019. Cynthia was born on June 12, 1926 in Abbyville, Louisiana to James Anthony Waiters and Louise Wright Waiters. Cynthia was the eldest of nine, 6 sisters and 2 brothers. She was raised by her grandparents after her mom's death when Cynthia was a baby. She regarded her grandparents as her loving parents.

Cynthia married Ezra Gavin and they had two sons, Ezra and Cyril, who she raised in Santa Barbara, CA. She lived in Santa Barbara for close to 70 years and always considered this her home. Cynthia worked for several years as a flight attendant and she was a parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Cynthia was a loving and faithful person who always believed strongly in God.

She leaves to mourn, her granddaughter, Nicole Gavin of Santa Barbara, CA; five sisters, Juanita of Atwater, CA, Elizabeth of Washington, Sedona of Texas, Cecilia, Joel and Dianna, all of San Francisco; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services, 3120 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows, followed immediately by interment at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.